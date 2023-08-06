Musk: We’ll Cover Legal Bills of Those in Hot Water Over Posts

X owner Elon Musk is now offering to cover the legal bills of anyone “unfairly treated” by their employers due to their activity on the social media platform. He made the bizarre proposal in a late-night Saturday post on the platform previously known as Twitter, offering to back those in hot water due to their “posting or liking something.” “No limit,” he said. “Please let us know.” Strangely, his offer comes shortly after the company announced on Friday that they wouldn’t be able to make promised revenue-sharing payments to Blue subscribers on time.