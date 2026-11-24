CYBER MONTH 2026 Drew Barrymore’s Favorite Sunscreen Is Up to 25% Off for Black Friday EltaMD’s A-list-approved sunscreens are steeply marked for Cyber Month. Photo Illustration: Scouted/The Daily Beast/Amazon

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At this point, we all know that wearing sunscreen (regardless of the season or climate) is a non-negotiable for preventing skin cancer and sun damage, fine lines, and enlarged pores. While it’s an integral step in any skincare routine, not all formulas are created equal, and if you have sensitive or acne-prone skin, it can be extra challenging to find a formula that doesn’t cause your skin to freak out. EltaMD’s collection of mineral sunscreens consistently earns praise from dermatologists, aestheticians, and celebrities. Drew Barrymore, Kim Richards, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Brooke Shields are all reportedly fans of the affordable suncare brand.

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