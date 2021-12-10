Fight Between Two Pre-Teen Boys in Georgia Ends With Murder Charge
A argument between two pre-teen Georgia boys on Thursday evening ended with one dead and the other facing murder charges. Clayton County police charged an unnamed 12-year-old with murder as a juvenile, as well as aggravated assault, and cruelty to children after they allege he shot his 11-year-old friend, Elyjah Monson. The boys were walking with a group near the apartment complex both of their families reside in when a fight broke out, police said. A witness told Fox 5 Atlanta, “One of them was saying ‘you play too much man,’ and he pulled out gun and shot him in the head.”
Elyjah’s mom, Kendall Munson, told Fox 5 Atlanta said she didn’t know “know how to feel” about the situation. “That baby is 12. My baby is 11. These are kids. They should have been playing in a sandbox somewhere,” she said. Authorities are still working to learn who owned the gun, how it came into the 12-year-old’s possession, and whether the owner will be charged.