‘CAN’T STAND HER’ Embarrassing Reason for Katie Miller’s MAGA Parties Exposed The MAGA podcaster has had to pull out all the stops at home to entertain Trump’s inner circle. ERIN SCOTT/REUTERS

Katie Miller is hosting lavish parties at her home in “MAGA utopia” because she and her husband are “not welcome in public,” friends have revealed.

The MAGA podcaster and former Department of Government Efficiency adviser, 35, has been pulling out all the stops to entertain Donald Trump’s inner circle, according to Vanity Fair.

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Friends of Miller and her husband, White House deputy chief of staff and homeland security adviser Stephen Miller, 41, said she began hosting to avoid the hostility that greets high-profile Trump officials around town.

But this hasn’t made her a hit with all her guests, with one invitee admitting to the magazine they still “can’t f--king stand her” despite her hospitality.

The Millers celebrated former White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt's birthday in August. Leah Millis/REUTERS

“They need to do something to blow off steam because they’re not welcome in public,” one friend said. “They can’t go to any venue without being assaulted. They have to do this stuff in Camelot.”

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Former White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, whose birthday Miller celebrated with an August bash, praised her hostess’s extravagant approach.

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“She goes over the top,” Leavitt told Vanity Fair. “It’s always a family-friendly affair, and she invites everyone. She’s super welcoming. She’s a really good host.”

For Leavitt’s celebration, Miller served a custom cake resembling the White House Briefing Room lectern, along with cookies iced with the words, “No More Questions,” the magazine reported.

Former White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt admitted that Katie Miller's parties are over-the-top. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

The Millers’ parties have so far attracted White House staffers, law enforcement officials, and Cabinet members. Guests have included the Rubios, the Hegseths, the Burgums, and FBI Director Kash Patel with his fiancée, Alexis Wilkins.

“It’s almost the whole Cabinet,” one regular guest said. “Sometimes we joke: ‘Do we need a designated survivor for this one?’”

The magazine described parties featuring sake-squirting hibachi chefs, a mechanical bull, backyard pizza trucks, and bartenders serving cocktails. One of her children’s birthday parties included a petting zoo with donkeys and other animals.

“It’s hard for anyone in the Trump administration,” Leavitt said. “So why not just create our own parties with our own friends?”

Not everyone sounded quite so enthusiastic about the hostess.

“I’ll say I love her publicly, but the truth is I can’t f----ing stand her,” one longtime Trump ally told the magazine. “But if she asks you to go on the podcast, or come over for dinner, you say yes, because Stephen Miller is the second-most powerful person in the world.”

One source described Stephen Miller as the second-most powerful person in the world. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

Vanity Fair reported that the Millers moved from northern Virginia to a home on a military installation south of the White House in late 2025. Neighbors had chalked protests outside their former home and handed out leaflets listing the address.

“It was no longer safe for our children to play in our front yard,” Katie said.

Their new surroundings offered what Vanity Fair described as a “MAGA utopia.” The post’s colonnaded Beaux-Arts residences had historically housed military brass, but more and more Trump officials moved in during the president’s second term. The Millers’ neighbors include Marco Rubio and Pete Hegseth.

“At the military base now, the kids are so happy, they can run free,” Katie told the Ruthless Podcast earlier this year.

The Daily Beast has contacted a representative for Katie Miller for comment.

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