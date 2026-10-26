TERRIBLE LOSS Emmy-Nominated Star Dies After Alzheimer’s Battle at 96 The Emmy-nominated actress and singer was known for her regular appearances on “The George Gobel Show.” Michael Ochs Archives/Michael Ochs Archive/Getty Images # 1

Peggy King, an Emmy-nominated actress and singer known for her regular appearances on “The George Gobel Show,” has died after an Alzheimer’s battle at 96, her publicist Alan Eicher announced on Sunday. In 1952, King signed a talent contract with MGM and made her entrance into the industry with a cameo in Vincente Minnelli’s The Bad and the Beautiful, for which she also provided the soundtrack. She became best known as “Pretty Perky Peggy King” on the humorist George Gobel’s comedy-variety show, appearing regularly as a co-star and musical performer. This would lead to an Emmy nomination in 1955 for Best Female Singer. King also appeared in shows including American Bandstand, The Steve Allen Show, and The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson as a performer. She was one of the first celebrities to be granted a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. King was born Feb. 16, 1930, to Floyd Henry King and Margaret Finan in Greensburg, Pennsylvania. She is survived by her daughter, Suzy Rudofker, and her son-in-law, Dwain Goforth.

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