I DON'T WANT NO SCRUBS Emmy Winner, 59, Reveals Her ‘Holy Grail’ Skincare Product “The Pitt” star keeps her routine minimal and praises one product. Monica Schipper/Getty Images

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Katherine LaNasa is sharing the secret to her glowing, radiant skin at 59.

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The actress, who won her first Emmy Award in September for her role in HBO’s medical drama The Pitt, told NewBeauty she keeps her beauty routine minimal but considers one product her holy grail.

Actress Katherine LaNasa looked stunning on the red carpet of the Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, where she won her first Emmy on September 14, 2026. Christopher Polk/Christopher Polk/Deadline via Getty Images

“I’m a huge fan of the Sunday Riley C.E.O. Oil,” LaNasa said. “I’ve been using it forever, and I hate to say it, it’s about the only thing I use.”

Sephora $ 80 Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Shop Now Sephora

Sunday Riley’s C.E.O Oil ($80, Shop Now) features brightening vitamin C and turmeric, plus evening primrose oil to hydrate and give skin a radiant glow.

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LaNasa said she started buying two at a time because her husband, actor Grant Show, 64, steals it from her.

Katherine LaNasa won an Emmy for her performance in HBO’s hit series "The Pitt." Warner Bros. Television

Show and LaNasa have one 12-year-old daughter, Eloise Show. LaNasa also has a son, Henry Hopper, 36, whom she shares with her ex-husband Dennis Hopper.

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The Three Sisters star also shared that she often uses the Tatcha Rice Wash ($40, Shop Now), a non-stripping cream cleanser, as part of her regimen.

Ulta $ 40 Tatcha Rice Wash Shop Now Ulta

Beyond formulas, creams, and serums, the actress has a soft spot for gua sha and buccal face massages.

“The gua sha is with the stone, and that kind of makes your face really snatched. But also, the buccal massage just really helped with my tightened jaw,” LaNasa said.

Grant Show and Katherine LaNasa arrive at The Hollywood Reporter's Nominees Night held at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles on February 10, 2026. MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

She added that she “couldn’t get enough” of a lymphatic body massage, a light-pressure treatment made to reduce swelling, along with alternating between a cold plunge and a hot sauna.

If you’re looking for other oils or cleansing creams to keep your skin hydrated and glowy like LaNasa’s, here are some of The Looker editors’ top picks.

TruSkin’s Vitamin C Facial Serum ($19, Shop Now), an anti-aging face serum that improves the look of dark spots and fine lines.

Target $ 21 Vitamin C Facial Serum Price reflects discount. Shop Now Target

Bubble Skincare’s Soft Launch Hydrating Creamy Cleanser ($17, Shop Now), an ultra-gentle face cleanser with nourishing, moisture-balancing ingredients.

Target $ 17 Soft Launch Hydrating Cream Cleanser Shop Now Target

Vanicream Gentle Facial Cleanser ($12, Shop Now), a fragrance-free, lotion-like cleanser made for sensitive skin.

CVS Vanicream Gentle Facial Cleanser Shop Now CVS

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