Emmy Winner, 59, Reveals Her ‘Holy Grail’ Skincare Product
“The Pitt” star keeps her routine minimal and praises one product.
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Katherine LaNasa is sharing the secret to her glowing, radiant skin at 59.
The actress, who won her first Emmy Award in September for her role in HBO’s medical drama The Pitt, told NewBeauty she keeps her beauty routine minimal but considers one product her holy grail.
“I’m a huge fan of the Sunday Riley C.E.O. Oil,” LaNasa said. “I’ve been using it forever, and I hate to say it, it’s about the only thing I use.”
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow
Sunday Riley’s C.E.O Oil ($80, Shop Now) features brightening vitamin C and turmeric, plus evening primrose oil to hydrate and give skin a radiant glow.
LaNasa said she started buying two at a time because her husband, actor Grant Show, 64, steals it from her.
Show and LaNasa have one 12-year-old daughter, Eloise Show. LaNasa also has a son, Henry Hopper, 36, whom she shares with her ex-husband Dennis Hopper.
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The Three Sisters star also shared that she often uses the Tatcha Rice Wash ($40, Shop Now), a non-stripping cream cleanser, as part of her regimen.
Tatcha Rice Wash
Beyond formulas, creams, and serums, the actress has a soft spot for gua sha and buccal face massages.
“The gua sha is with the stone, and that kind of makes your face really snatched. But also, the buccal massage just really helped with my tightened jaw,” LaNasa said.
She added that she “couldn’t get enough” of a lymphatic body massage, a light-pressure treatment made to reduce swelling, along with alternating between a cold plunge and a hot sauna.
If you’re looking for other oils or cleansing creams to keep your skin hydrated and glowy like LaNasa’s, here are some of The Looker editors’ top picks.
TruSkin’s Vitamin C Facial Serum ($19, Shop Now), an anti-aging face serum that improves the look of dark spots and fine lines.
Vitamin C Facial Serum
Price reflects discount.
Bubble Skincare’s Soft Launch Hydrating Creamy Cleanser ($17, Shop Now), an ultra-gentle face cleanser with nourishing, moisture-balancing ingredients.
Soft Launch Hydrating Cream Cleanser
Vanicream Gentle Facial Cleanser ($12, Shop Now), a fragrance-free, lotion-like cleanser made for sensitive skin.
Vanicream Gentle Facial Cleanser
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