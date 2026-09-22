BACK IN ACTION Emmy Winner Shares First Video After Months in Hospital The 54-year-old actress sent love to her fans on social media. Monica Schipper/WireImage

Emmy winner Christina Applegate has shared her first video after spending months in the hospital. The 54-year-old actress sent love to her fans and also shared a new image of herself in her Instagram story. News broke in March that Applegate, 54, had been hospitalized amid her ongoing battle with multiple sclerosis. The next month, she posted on Instagram that he had been “getting stronger and better every day.” The Dead to Me star announced her MS diagnosis in August 2021, and made her first public appearance following the news when she attended her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony the following year. In the clip posted on Monday, she took time to send “love” to her fans while showing off her glowing new look, thanking her hair stylist, and pointing out a “new weird spot on my cheek haha.” Applegate was reportedly discharged from the hospital last month, with a source telling People the actress was home from the hospital and “doing very well.” Actor Henry Winkler responded to her post, saying, “You are truly powerful.” Her Ride or Die co-star Octavia Spencer and comedian Chelsea Handler posted fire and love heart emojis. Best known for her roles in Married... With Children, Samantha Who? and Dead to Me, Applegate won an Emmy in 2003 for her role as Rachel’s sister Amy on Friends.

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