TV ICON Emmy Winning Actress Susan St. James Dies at 80 Her family paid a heartfelt tribute to the star. Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images # 4

McMillan & Wife star Susan Saint James has died at 80. The Emmy-winning Los Angeles native died from pancreatic cancer on Monday, her agent told People. Also known for playing Kate McArdle in the CBS hit Kate & Allie opposite Jane Curtin, her family said in a statement that they would remember her as “generous with her time and energy, which she valued more than money, and instinctively drawn to whoever needed lifting up.” “She never met a stranger,” they added. “Every person she met became the most important person in the room at that moment, from a fellow board member to the clerk at the shoe store, who usually walked away knowing her entire life story... Even in the deepest grief of her life, she put everyone else first.” They concluded: “She brought that same fire and positivity to everything that followed, and never lost it. She is survived by her husband, Dick Ebersol, her four children–Sunshine Lucas, Harmony Lucas, Charlie Ebersol and Willie Ebersol–her seven grandchildren; her sister, Mary Mercedes Dewey, as well as her beloved service dog, Lola.” Her and Ebersol’s 14-year-old son Teddy was killed in a plane crash in 2004.

Susan Saint James, left, and Jane Curtin starred in the sitcom Kate & Allie. CBS Photo Archive/CBS via Getty Images

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