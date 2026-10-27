Emmy-Winning ‘Daily Show’ Writer Dies at 54 in Car Accident

Kevin Bleyer, who won four Emmys as a writer on The Daily Show, died in a car accident on Sunday at the age of 54. His wife, Nella Vera, confirmed his death on Facebook on Monday, calling him her soulmate, according to The Wrap. She wrote: “Hold those you love tight because nothing here is promised, not one day.” Before The Daily Show, Bleyer wrote for Bill Maher’s Politically Incorrect from 2000 to 2002 and for Dennis Miller’s CNBC show. He contributed to former President Barack Obama’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner speeches and later served as deputy chief speechwriter for New York Mayor Bill de Blasio. His scripted TV credits include Fox’s Sleepy Hollow and Disney+’s The Right Stuff. In 2012, he published his own book, Me the People. “Kevin Bleyer was a writer’s writer,” said Dopesick creator Danny Strong. “I am in complete shock that he is gone.”
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