GONE TOO SOON Emmy-Winning Looney Tunes Voice Actor Dies ‘Suddenly’ at 46 The actor portrayed some of America’s most lasting characters. Kevin Winter/Getty Images # 1

Eric Bauza, the Emmy-winning voice actor who brought Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck to life in the modern era, has died at 46. Bauza died Sunday at his home, with Los Angeles County Medical Examiner records listing hypertensive cardiovascular disease as the cause of death. His family announced the news in a statement posted to his Instagram account, describing his passing as sudden and paying tribute to his work. “Eric Bauza, Emmy Award-winning voice actor and the modern voice of iconic Looney Tunes characters Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck, along with dozens of other beloved cartoon characters, has passed away suddenly,” the family said, adding that further details would be shared later. Bauza amassed more than 400 credits over his career, appearing in projects including Space Jam: A New Legacy, Rick and Morty, and Avatar: The Last Airbender. At the time of his death, he was preparing to voice Daffy Duck in Bye Bye Bunny: A Looney Tunes Musical and the Shogun King in The Dragon Masters. He also portrayed Foghorn Leghorn, Porky Pig, Tweety, Elmer Fudd, and Road Runner.

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