HOLLYWOOD VETERAN Emmy-Winning ‘Star Trek’ Stuntman’s Cause of Death Revealed James Lew had a Hollywood career spanning nearly five decades. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images # 2

Emmy-winning Star Trek stuntman James Lew died of heart failure, it has been revealed nearly two months after he died at the age of 73. The Hollywood veteran, whose credits included Rush Hour and Inception, died on Aug. 23. The cause was confirmed in his death certificate, which TMZ obtained and reported on Monday. Lew spent his final days at a residential care facility in Los Angeles and was cremated, according to the certificate. The document, issued by Los Angeles County health officials, lists no additional contributing medical conditions. In a career stretching almost 50 years, the movie martial artist also appeared in action hits including Lethal Weapon 4, Timecop, and Hot Shots! Part Deux, in which he fought Charlie Sheen. He received an Emmy for his stunt work on Marvel’s Netflix series Luke Cage. Lew’s wife, Jordanna Potter, announced his death in August via an emotional Instagram tribute that imagined him reunited with his father and sparring with martial arts legend Bruce Lee.

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