Employees Accuse Food Media Company of Creating ‘Racist Caste System’
A digital food company that calls itself the “world’s largest crowdsourced publication” is being sued by two employees who claim they worked in a sexist and racist environment. The two workers—both women of color—say they were given menial tasks, received unfair wages, and faced discrimination and retaliation in their roles at the company, Feedfeed, which has more than two million followers on Instagram. They also allege they were exploited for diversity brownie points, while still being treated as “second-class employees.” “I don’t believe that the Resnicks necessarily set out to create a racist caste system in their company. But it is what they did, because they didn’t care to try not to,” their lawyer, Susan Crumiller, said. The founders of Feedfeed called the claims “untrue,” insisting the women “never reached their potential” and became insubordinate. “We are distraught that it has come to this. ... The number of falsehoods and inaccurate, misleading statements are too numerous to mention in this brief response but will be presented in a court of law,” their statement said.