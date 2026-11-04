NO CHEERS Empty MAGA Party Spot Reveals GOP’s Election Night Misery New York Republicans seemed to keep to themselves on a pivotal Election Night. SAUL LOEB/Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

A prominent MAGA bar in New York City known as the “Republican Cheers” was dead quiet as Democrats tallied up major wins on Election Day.

Freelance journalist Daniel Bates captured the tranquil scene outside the Beach Cafe, a GOP party hub, Tuesday evening, just as votes began to be counted nationwide.

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“Right behind me is the Beach Cafe on the Upper East Side of Manhattan,” Bates said. “It’s a popular spot for Republicans; the likes of Donald Trump Jr. and the former representative George Santos have been known to party in this bar late into the night.”

A street view of the Republican hot spot in Manhattan’s Upper East Side. Google Maps

He continued, “But tonight, it’s very quiet, even though it’s the 2026 U.S. midterms. It felt sleepy inside. There were a few couples at tables having quiet dinners, and one of the bar staff told me that everyone had been partying there on the weekend for the New York City Marathon, but not tonight.”

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“That a place like this is so quiet on a night this important shows you that Republicans are unwilling to come out on a night where the polls show that they’re gonna get a kicking,” Bates concluded.

The Beach Cafe features a $20 burger named after convicted liar Roger Stone. Screenshot/thebeachcafe.com

The GOP hot spot features a $19.50 burger named after President Donald Trump ally Roger Stone, and conservative commentator Ann Coulter once described it to New York Magazine as “our Elaine’s”—referring to the now-closed Manhattan bar formerly frequented by celebrity writers such as Joan Didion, Kurt Vonnegut, and Tom Wolfe.

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Stone himself told New York Magazine in 2021 that the bar was “an oasis of red in a sea of blue” and that he often dined there with clientele including Trump’s former campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski.

Ahead of Election Day, Trump himself didn’t appear too confident in Republicans’ performance.

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“For some reason, the sitting president doesn’t win the midterms. But we gave this a very strong shot,” the 80-year-old president said during a closing speech in front of his failed revamp of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool on Monday.

Early results seem to have confirmed Trump’s apathy, with Democrats flipping a Senate seat in North Carolina and Texas Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico holding a nearly 20-point lead over his opponent, Ken Paxton, halfway through the vote count.

In Georgia, Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff pulled off an overwhelming victory against his GOP adversary Mike Collins, and the state elected Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms as governor.

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