MacPaw’s New Proactive AI Assistant Automates Busywork
Instead of switching between apps and tabs all day, the Mac and iPhone assistant lets you do more in one place.
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What time is the meeting today? When is my next deadline? Suddenly, you’re juggling multiple apps and tabs just trying to get through the morning. If you’ve been feeling like you need an assistant lately, Eney can help—without hiring someone. Like a highly capable intern, the proactive AI assistant takes small, tedious tasks off your plate so you can focus on what matters.
Built by MacPaw, a Ukrainian-founded tech company behind CleanMyMac and Setapp, Eney brings your apps, files, messages, and meetings together in one place. Just tell Eney what you need, and it takes care of the rest. Eney can transcribe meeting calls into actionable notes, draft emails, summarize unread messages, track down files, convert file formats, and clear out the clutter clogging up your Mac.
Eney AI Assistant by MacPaw
Eney also plays nice with the apps you already use. Connect it to Google Drive, Notion, and Canva to create, find, or edit whatever you need without having to switch between multiple apps or windows.
Still on the fence? Eney is free to try for two weeks. After that, a monthly subscription starts for as low as $15. Try Eney today on your Mac or iPhone by clicking here.
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