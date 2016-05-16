Engineer in Amtrak Crash Distracted by ‘Radio Traffic’

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at ABC7
Investigators believe the engineer of Amtrak train 188 was distracted by radio traffic when the passenger train derailed in Philadelphia last May, according to a report released Monday. The National Transportation Safety Board, which has been investigating the incident, is scheduled to hold a hearing tomorrow to outline its findings and give recommendations to prevent further accidents. The crash killed eight passengers and injured more than 200 others. It was previously believed that the engineer, Brandon Bostian, was distracted by his cellphone when the train was traveling more than twice the posted speed limit around a curve as it was en route to New York.