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Eric Trump went on the defense after a Democratic congressman threatened to investigate his ties to companies that have government contracts.

President Donald Trump’s second son, 42, grew increasingly irate in a heated back-and-forth with California Rep. Robert Garcia, the House Oversight Committee chairman-in-waiting, over his remarks in an MS NOW panel.

Robert Garcia on X

“There is no universe where the sons of a president should be profiting from their father’s White House and presidency,” Garcia said. “The fact that you have both Eric and Don Jr. sitting on boards that are getting contracts—that are, by the way, worth billions of dollars now when put together; contracts from the Pentagon, from other parts of the government, for boards that they sit on and the companies that they are invested in—is completely outrageous.”

In a lengthy rebuttal on X, Eric claimed that he was on “ZERO ‘Board or Directors’” and attempted to draw attention away from his links to controversial companies by bringing up his childhood.

“I have worked on construction sites since I was 11 years old,” he said. “After business school, I spent my entire adult life building some of the most iconic projects around the world. I am a private citizen, 42 years old, with ZERO role in government, in the prime of my life, and I refuse to put my career, interests and a thriving company on hold for a decade to appease these people who are willing to turn lawfare into a political weapon.”

Garcia hit back by pointing out that Eric has joined the advisory boards of several companies since 2024, including the financial firm Dominari Holdings, drone-defense start-up Space-Eyes, humanoid robotics start-up Foundation Future Industries, Israeli drone maker Xtend, and crypto venture World Liberty Financial.

Eric Trump on X

“It seems like you say you’re ‘not involved’ until there’s a chance to make money off of the taxpayers,” the congressman said. “Your father is the president and these deals just keep landing in front of him by coincidence?”

“If you want to fully explain to the American people how this isn’t some big misunderstanding, come testify under oath voluntarily. January is right around the corner,” he added.

But Eric refused to let up, firing off yet another screed that misrepresented Garcia’s remarks. He accused the Democrat of insinuating that he sat on “numerous boards of directors”—even though Garcia never mentioned the phrase in his MS NOW appearance last Friday.

President Donald Trump's sons have drawn scrutiny for their ties to companies that have government contracts. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

“Not surprisingly, you’ve changed your tune and acknowledged that I’m a mere ‘investor,’ one who has zero governance, oversight, or responsibility,” Eric said.

“Do I serve on informal advisory groups from time to time, for my own intellectual curiosity, that have ZERO decision-making power? Sure!” he continued. “The vast majority of my ‘investments,’ however, are via public market funds where I have no meaningful knowledge of the companies or counterparties on the other end.”

Rep. Robert Garcia has vowed to launch investigations. Nathan Howard/Reuters

Eric maintained that he was a private citizen who holds no public office nor role in government, and concluded his rant with a demand.

“I would appreciate a public correction,” he said, tagging Garcia.

The congressman has yet to respond online. His office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Beast.