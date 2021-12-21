Mom Who Made Chilling Web Searches Gets Life for Killing 11-Year-Old Daughter

Read it at Florida Times-Union
A Florida mother who strangled her 11-year-old daughter and then searched “alligator ponds” and “huge cliffs” before taking the child’s body on a road trip was sentenced to life in prison. Erica T. Newsome, 41, was arrested in 2017 after the truck she was driving from Jacksonville to Buffalo, New York, crashed in West Virginia. The Florida Times-Union reports that witnesses saw Newsome drag a body out of the truck and throw it down a hill—and that’s where Kaye-lea’s body was found. Newsome pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.