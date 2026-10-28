YOU CAN SEE EVEN MORE Oscar-Winning Director Teases Never-Before-Seen Elizabeth Holmes Interview The two-hour conversation was shot in 2015, while Holmes was “at the height of her success.” BRENDAN MCDERMID/FILE PHOTO: Elizabeth Holmes, CEO of Theranos, attends a panel discussion during the Clinton Global Initiative's annual meeting in New York, U.S., September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo # 4

Oscar-winning documentary filmmaker Errol Morris is considering releasing a previously unseen two-hour interview with disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes. The conversation was filmed in 2015, before a Wall Street Journal investigation revealed that the health technology start-up was misleading investors. Morris, known for directing The Thin Blue Line and The Fog of War, told Variety he was shooting a series of advertisements for Theranos at the time. Public interest in Holmes has surged following the release of the critically acclaimed documentary You Can See Everything, which depicts Holmes’ last days before going to prison. Morris said his interview, filmed while the tech founder was “at the height of her success,” “gives you a comparison of Elizabeth before and after” the scandal. Excerpts from the interview appeared in the 2019 documentary The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley, although Morris, 78, said he is unsure of how director Alex Gibney got hold of the footage.

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