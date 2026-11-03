JAILBREAK Escaped Tennessee Murderer Captured After Weeklong Manhunt Jacob Morley was arrested near Kansas City, Missouri. Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Facebook # 6

A convicted murderer who escaped from a Tennessee jail has been found near Kansas City, Missouri. Jacob Morley, 28, was arrested on Tuesday after breaking out of the Northwestern Correctional Complex in Tiptonville, about 100 miles north of Memphis, on Monday, October 26. “Thank you to the public for your assistance, vigilance, and the tips provided during this investigation. We also thank all of our law enforcement partners for their continued efforts to safely bring this search to a successful conclusion,” the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a social media post. Morley was serving a life sentence for murdering his co-worker in 2022. The convict allegedly stole a vehicle during his escape, which investigators found in Marion, Illinois. Security footage showed Morley breached a perimeter fence to escape. “He has been added to the Tennessee Most Wanted list and should be considered dangerous,” the Tennessee Department of Correction said at the time.

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