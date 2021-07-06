ESPN Pulls Rachel Nichols From NBA Finals Coverage After Leaked ‘Diversity’ Dig
SIDELINED
ESPN has pulled host Rachel Nichols from the network’s coverage of the 2021 NBA Finals after her controversial comments about a colleague were made public over the weekend. “We believe this is the best decision for all concerned in order to keep the focus on the NBA Finals,” the network said in a statement. She will be replaced by sideline reporter, Maika Andrews, as Game 1 between the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns tips off tonight. Nichols has been under fire since a New York Times report exposed a leaked conversation that caused turmoil at the network. In it, Nichols voiced frustrations that the network chose to have Maria Taylor, a Black woman, host the 2020 NBA Finals. “If you need to give her more things to do because you are feeling pressure about your crappy longtime record on diversity—which, by the way, I know personally from the female side of it—like, go for it,” Nichols, who is white, said on the recording. “Just find it somewhere else. You are not going to find it from me or taking my thing away.” Nichols apologized to Taylor on ESPN’s The Jump, which she remains host of, according to ESPN.