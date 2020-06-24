European Fashion Brands to Hold Live Runway Shows This Fall
Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, the group that governs the French fashion industry, announced on Wednesday that in-person runway shows will be held this fall. As Business of Fashion reports, the event will take place from Sept. 28 to Oct. 6.
Burberry has said that it will hold its British show on September 17, but not allow guests—models will walk to an empty audience. Fendi plans to invite “some guests” to its Rome event on Sept. 22. Dior also noted that while the July 22 cruise show will host no attendees, the French label would like to invite guests come fall.
This summer, many brands pivoted their showings to digital-only events, but the executive president of FHCM Pascal Morand told the trade site, “nothing can replace the physical event.” BOF added that professionals from the United States and Asia likely will not make it to Fashion Week due to travel restrictions.