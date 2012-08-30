Evacuations Ordered in Miss.

CHEAT SHEET
As Isaac continues on its path, thousands of residents living along the Mississippi-Louisiana border were ordered to evacuate Thursday over fears that the nearby Lake Tangipahoa dam may breach. In order to prevent excessive damage should the dam fail, officials are considering purposefully breaching the dam and directing the water into a forested area—preventing mass floods that could ravage low-lying residential communities. If the dam breaks, it would only take 90 minutes for flooding to reach the city of Kentwood, La.