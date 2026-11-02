EVERLASTING LEGACY ‘Everlasting Love’ Singer Dies at 76 Steve Ellis became a teenage sensation with a 1968 chart-topper before working with some of rock’s biggest names. Icon and Image/Jeff Hochberg/Getty Images # 1

Steve Ellis, the singer whose recording of the classic hit “Everlasting Love” made him a teenage pop sensation, has died at 76. The British former Love Affair frontman was just 17 when the group’s version reached No. 1 in the U.K. in 1968. American musicians Buzz Cason and Mac Gayden originally wrote the song, and Robert Knight first recorded it in 1967. Ellis supplied the vocals for Love Affair’s hugely successful cover, backed by session musicians rather than his bandmates. Ellis died on October 30 following complications from a long-term illness, according to an announcement on his official Facebook page, as The Guardian reported Monday. Love Affair scored further hits with “Rainbow Valley” and “A Day Without Love” before Ellis departed in 1969. He subsequently worked with The Who’s Roger Daltrey and The Jam’s Paul Weller, who contributed to his final album, Baby Faced Assassin, released in September. Weller paid tribute to his friend, writing: “God bless ya Stevie safe travels everlasting love for sure.”

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