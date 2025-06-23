Every Time I Wear This Indie Perfume, I Get Nonstop Compliments

Fragrance is one of the most subjective product categories on the market. Everyone has different olfactory senses, and we all come to the judgment table with our own biases, associations, and nostalgia. Still, once in a while, I encounter a perfume that receives universal acclaim from everyone I come into contact with. At the moment, my number-one crush in a bottle is Fulton & Roark Calle Ocho Extrait de Parfum.

Several factors go into my fragrance choice each morning, including (but not limited to) where I’m going that day, the temperature and humidity, my outfit, who I’ll interact with, and my general disposition toward life. As such, I tend to rotate between several of my favorite scents. Are we heading to the beach? I’ll wear something breezy or citrusy and carefree, like Ouai’s North Bondi or Tangerine Boy by Phlur (my partner’s favorite). If I’m headed to dinner or a movie with friends, I’ll go for a subtle format—usually a perfume oil or lotion—that won’t interfere with the enjoyment of the people around me. If I feel like being slightly intimidating, I am undoubtedly dabbing on some Cosmic Cowboy by Perfumehead, thank you very much.

For the last two weeks, though, whether it’s been sunny or rainy, a relaxing afternoon or a jam-packed day of millennial meltdowns, I’ve found myself reaching for Calle Ocho, a scent from independent fragrance brand Fulton & Roark. Before spritzing it for the first time, I was informed by founder Kevin Keller that it was the brand’s best-selling scent; after I smelled it, I immediately understood its popularity.

The scent opens with notes of cinnamon, rum, and chocolate, which meld for an evocative, spicy blend. At Calle Ocho’s heart are notes of tobacco, jasmine, and labdanum, a fragrant resin native to Mediterranean rockrose plants. All of this is built on a warm, rich foundation of tonka bean, musk, and sandalwood, giving this perfume a comforting, creamy texture.

Fragrances are notoriously difficult to describe, but here is the best metaphor I can conjure up to embody this scent’s spirit: Imagine you are walking down a side street illuminated by colorful lanterns and string lights. It’s a summer evening, and your ears occasionally pick up distant bursts of laughter or the sounds of a band playing. Someone is smoking a cigarette, maybe in a nearby backyard, and you are on your way to see all of your favorite people for a late night of dancing. This is the emotion the scent of Calle Ocho pulls into my mind.

When choosing a fragrance, the most important thing is, of course, that you love it. If everyone around you thinks the scent is great, but it makes you nauseous or feels antithetical to your whole vibe, it’s not worth the literal or figurative headache of trying to weave it into your rotation. Lucky for me, Calle Ocho checks both boxes: I love it, and I’ve received numerous compliments from my partner, friends, and even a few strangers out in public.

If that image appeals to your sensibilities as much as mine, pick up your own 50 mL bottle of Calle Ocho for $205 at fultonandroark.com.