Ex-Fox News CFO Given Immunity in Ailes Probe

Government prosecutors reportedly offered former Fox News CFO Mike Kranz immunity in exchange for his cooperation in a case surrounding payments the network made to women who accused ex-CEO Roger Ailes of sexual harassment. Kranz left the network last year shortly after Ailes was pushed out following a series of accusations. Investigators are reportedly looking into whether the network tried to hide settlement payments it made to various women who accused Ailes of misconduct. Kranz and his lawyer did not comment on the revelation.