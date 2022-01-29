CHEAT SHEET
Ex-GOPers Sue Utah Guv for Allegedly Ousting Them From Party
Two ex-Republican Party members in Utah are suing their governor and a host of other GOP members for allegedly ousting them from the party. David Robinson and Scott Miller are seeking a total of $100 million in damages for defamation from Gov. Scott Cox, Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson, state Senate leader Brad Wilson, state House leader Stuart Adams, and dozens of other defendants in two separate suits. Also included is The Salt Lake Tribune, which reported in March of last year that half a dozen women said they endured toxic conditions in the Salt Lake County Republican Party under the two men. Miller was the party’s chairman, Robinson its volunteer communications director.