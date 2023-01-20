Ex-Pentagon Executive Repeatedly Used the N-Word at Work
BOSS FROM HELL
Douglas Glenn, a now-former Defense Department senior executive, used the N-word at work, often made racially insensitive remarks, made sexually suggestive comments to employees, and drank alcohol in the office without authorization at least twice, according to the findings of an Inspector General’s report released Thursday. Glenn, who was principal adviser to the secretary of defense for budgetary and fiscal matters, is still working for the federal government in the Office of Personnel Management, according to Stars And Stripes. The IG, which began its investigation after staffers made anonymous complaints, interviewed dozens of staffers. Glenn, who admitted using the N-word twice but claimed it was without intention to cause offense, “failed to treat subordinates with dignity and respect by making sexually suggestive and racially insensitive comments in the workplace, resulting in the creation of an offensive work environment for his subordinates,” the report concluded.