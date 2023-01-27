Ex Says George Santos Won’t Resign Because ‘His Ego Is Too Big’
SLAMMED
New York Rep. George Santos’ ex-boyfriend Pedro Vilarva said the serial liar, who’s under local and federal investigation and facing calls to leave office, will never quit. “His ego is too big. He’s not gonna resign. If they don’t find out something to get him (to leave) he’s not gonna do it. That’s for sure, knowing the person that he is,” Vilarva told CNN on Thursday. When they met in 2014, Vilarva was 18 years old, while the Republican lawmaker was 26 and married to a woman. Following his high school graduation, the two moved in together and the relationship started to collapse, according to Vilarva, who said he became suspicious that Santos was never going to take him to Hawaii and propose as Santos had promised. Instead, Vilarva accused the congressman of stealing his phone for cash and found he’d remained married during their relationship—eventually getting divorced in 2019. Official records confirm Santos’ marriage from 2012 to 2019, according to CNN. Now, Vilarva isn’t shocked Santos is a congressmember. “What he always looked for was fame and power,” Vilarva told CNN. “That’s all he cared about and he got it.” He added that the extent to which Santos’ has lied is “shocking. It’s disturbing a little bit as well.”