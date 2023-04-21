CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Ex-NFL Star Antonio Brown Wanted by Police Over Unpaid Child Support
NO SCRUBS
Read it at TMZ
Retired Pittsburgh Steelers star Antonio Brown is once again a wanted man—and this time it’s because of unpaid child support. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, a Miami-Dade County, Florida, judge issued an order for police to arrest Brown after the ex-NFL player failed to compensate Wiltrice Jackson, the mother of his daughter. Brown allegedly can get out of police custody by paying $30,000 toward the child support he owes. Brown’s current legal woes are far from the first time the former wide receiver has been accused of mistreating his partners. Brown was accused of domestic violence in 2019 and again in 2022, though he was not charged for either incident.