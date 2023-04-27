Ex-UFC Star Nate Diaz Turns Himself in After New Orleans Street Brawl
Nate Diaz turned himself in to the New Orleans Police Department on Thursday morning after being filmed appearing to choke a man unconscious during a brawl on Bourbon Street. The alleged victim, 1-0 pro boxer and amateur MMA fighter Rodney Peterson, said he suffered a head injury after Diaz allegedly choked him out on the concrete. Diaz, a former UFC superstar who is slated to fight influencer-turned-boxer Jake Paul on Aug. 5, is charged with second-degree battery. “Nate voluntarily turned himself into the New Orleans Police Department this morning approximately at 7:10AM CT,” said Zach Rosenfield, a representative for Diaz. “We continue to look forward to presenting all the evidence and videos that show Nate was acting in self-defense.” Diaz could face up to eight years in prison and/or a $2,000 fine if found guilty.