Ex-USA Softball President Out on Bail After Arrest for Sexually Assaulting a Child
WAY TOO MANY STRIKES
A former USA Softball president was charged with felony sexual assault of a child earlier this year but was released from jail the same day he was arrested, authorities said in a press release Tuesday. John Gouveia, 61, was arrested and charged on April 14 with eight counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14. He posted the $250,000 bail the same day and immediately walked free, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said. It’s unclear why the sheriff’s office announced the arrest this week, nearly three months after the fact. Gouveia served as the Northern California commissioner and then the president of USA Softball from 1991 to 2019, but the organization referred to him as a “former volunteer officer” in a statement also released Tuesday. He also worked in the Hayward Area Recreation and Park District, the sheriff's office said. “The victim stemming from this arrest was not associated with USA Softball or the Park District and investigators are not implicating the organizations,” the agency said.