GONE TOO SOON Executive Producer of ‘Ellen DeGeneres Show’ Dies at 52 His family called it an “unfathomable tragedy.” GoFundMe # 1

Matthew Wright, a longtime executive producer on the “Ellen DeGeneres Show,” has died at 52, his family announced in a GoFundMe campaign. He died on Oct. 30 while working remotely in Los Angeles. No immediate cause of death was provided by the family. His family has asked for financial support to transport him back to his home in New York and to hold a funeral. “If Matt has ever made you laugh, said an encouraging word right when you needed it, or ordered one too many appetizers for the enjoyment of the whole table, now is the time to repay the favor,” the GoFundMe read. “Please donate what you can and share this with anyone who’s been in the orbit of Matt’s huge heart. And when you’re at dinner and see a sunset, know that Matt is looking down, loving you, but wildly disappointed in what you ordered.” Degeneres, 68, donated $5,000 to the GoFundMe, according to TMZ. On Monday, she posted a mournful video, describing Wright as an “amazing guy,” who was adored by everyone involved with the show. She added that she and Wright were working on a joint project when he passed. “We’re gonna miss him. He is and always will be the glue to our entire family at the ‘Ellen Show,’” Degeneres said.

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