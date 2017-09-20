Facebook Bans Rohingya Group’s Posts Amid ‘Ethnic Cleansing’

CHEAT SHEET
Facebook has deemed a Rohingya insurgent group a “dangerous organization” and banned its posts, amid a flurry of international watchdog groups’ accusations that Myanmar’s military is engaged in a brutal ethnic cleansing of Rohingya Muslims. The social-media platform has reportedly asked that moderators delete any content “by or praising” the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army, also known as ARSA. Human-rights activists have accused Facebook of censoring posts about the military campaign. More than 400,000 Rohingya have fled Myanmar in recent weeks, causing another international refugee crisis.