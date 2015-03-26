Facebook Drones to Beam Internet

CHEAT SHEET
Facebook unveiled a solar-powered drone on Thursday that it hopes will bring Internet to billions of people around the world. The Aquila, with the wingspan of a Boeing 767, will be able to stay aloft for up to three months at a time, according to the company. It hopes to reach the five billion people on Earth who haven’t already signed up for Facebook. “We want to serve every person in the world,” Yael Maguire, head of Facebook’s Connectivity Lab. “Can we reach a point where everyone on the planet gets the same message at once? I’m looking forward to that day.”