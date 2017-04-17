Facebook: ‘We Need to Do Better’ After Killing

CHEAT SHEET
The day after a man posted a video on Facebook of himself allegedly killing an elderly man, the social media company has said it must do more to prevent gruesome videos. On Sunday, Facebook user Steve Stephens allegedly shot and killed a stranger before uploading the video to Facebook, where it remained online for hours. “We know we need to do better,” Justin Osofsky, vice president of global operations at Facebook, said in a statement Monday. “We disabled the suspect’s account within 23 minutes of receiving the first report about the murder video, and two hours after receiving a report of any kind.” Stephens is still at large and believed to be armed.