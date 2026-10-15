ON THE NOSE The 6 Biggest Fragrance Trends for Fall 2026 From classic autumnal favorites to escapist compositions. The Daily Beast

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Halloween plans populating the group chat, and crisp fall temperatures creeping back onto the 10-day weather forecast can only mean one thing—the seasonal changing of the guards is officially upon us. As our summer wardrobe goes into hibernation and our cool weather staples re-emerge, you can also find us swapping our summer citrus scents and light fruity florals for richer, more layered fall fragrances.

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“Fall makes us crave texture,” says Carlos Huber, founder and fragrance developer at Arquiste, and perfumer at Vacation Beauty. “We change the fabrics we wear, the foods we eat and the spaces we inhabit, and fragrance follows naturally.” And while the concept of layering your clothing for fall isn’t exactly groundbreaking, Huber notes that the cooler weather is the perfect time to experiment with layering different scents, or with heavier compositions that may project too strongly in summer.

“During the hot, humid months, there’s something about the thickness of the air that makes fragrance molecules linger. So, everything has great sillage, even lighter notes like citrus, which are the fragrance molecules that evaporate and disappear the quickest, ” says Isaac Lekach, co-founder and perfumer for Flower Shop Perfumes. “When you have what would equate to heavier fragrance notes like amber, vanilla, or leather, those work better in cooler weather where they don’t feel as intense, and there’s something about a winter chill that lets those notes shine.” Not unlike your oversized coat that gets the heaviest rotation in the fall and winter, these notes also add an element of comfort and warmth when applied to your pulse points on a brisk fall morning.

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We spoke to the perfumers behind some of your favorite scents to outline the fragrance trends you need to know for fall 2026. While you can certainly expect some of the classics to re-emerge (hello, woody notes and gourmands!), there are a few fun, creative, and totally unexpected scent structures we anticipate will be everywhere this season. Keep reading for a full breakdown of each trend, along with recommendations to try this season.

Grown-Up Gourmands

The gourmand trend is still very much alive and well, but according to Huber, the new class of gourmands isn’t limited to just saccharine vanilla. “We’re moving beyond vanilla and caramel toward cacao, toasted grains, herbs, nuts, olive oil, salt and smoke,” he says. “These notes can suggest something edible without smelling like dessert. That tension between delicious and unexpected is what makes the category exciting.”

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Huber notes that this trend is especially fitting if you want to explore warm, comforting compositions that feature edible notes, but sugary elements aren’t your thing. Gong by FloraÏku Paris ($395; us.floraiku.com) draws inspiration from the Japanese dorayaki cake, recreating the aroma with fresh yuzu, black pepper, benzoin, and actual sweet dorayaki accord, while Midnight Espresso by Kilian Paris ($150; sephora.com) uses the iconic espresso martini as a muse, mixing coffee, rum, bourbon vanilla, and chocolate. Speaking of boozy notes, we’re also fans of Anecdotes by Artists’ Wild Cousin ($140; sephora.com), which blends rum-soaked cake with chantilly creme, davana flower, and oakwood.

Sephora $ 140 Anecdotes by Artists’ Wild Cousin Eau de Parfum with Rum Cake Available in three sizes: mini, gift, and 3.4 ounces. Shop Now Sephora

Milky Notes

Perhaps inspired by equal parts the kitten fur fragrance trend and the autumnal need for comfort, Courtney Somer, perfumer and founder of Lake and Skye, predicts that milky notes will be huge this season, and first noticed the trend taking shape with an uptick in interest in Lake and Skye’s 222 scent ($105; lakeandskye.com). “Milk seems to be having a moment, and it has been for a while, but it’s more in the direction of a fresh, milky gourmand,” she says. “It’s a warm, nurturing scent, and I think people are really craving that comforting feeling.”

For the most literal take on the trend, reach for 2% by Snif ($68; snif.com). Light and fresh, this scent mixes the paper-like aroma of milk carton accord with creamy elements like fresh dairy accord and lactones, rounding out the composition with vanilla, brown sugar, and praline. Dirty Milk by BORNTOSTANDOUT ($95; borntostandout.com) takes a more decadent POV, blending milk, caramel, and black pepper with sticky-sweet condensed milk, tonka bean, and a vanilla swirl.

Snif $ 68 Snif 2% Milk Perfume Available in two sizes: 0.34 fluid ounces and one fluid ounce. Shop Now Snif

Rich, Sensual Woods

Sometimes, you’ve gotta play the hits, and nothing welcomes the fall season quite like a rich, heady scent with a prominent wood note. “Woods are perennial for fall, but right now they’re especially textural: resins, incense, patchouli, leather, oak, smoke and mineral facets,” says Huber. “The most interesting compositions play with contrast, dry against smooth, earthy against sensual.”

Case in point: the sensual, enveloping structure of Annick Goutal’s Voile de Santal ($240; bloomingdales.com), which juxtaposes cedar, sandalwood, and cypress against smooth fig milk, blackcurrant, and neroli. Kyoto by Vacanza Fragrances ($160; vacanzafragrances.com) is another study in contrast, blending rich, heady notes of hinoki, incense, and cedarwood with red berries and pink pepper, as is Two Cigarettes in the Dark by El Morocco ($245; maxfieldla.com), which mixes woods like cypress and guaiac with cinnamon leaf, safraleine (a synthetic that mimics spicy saffron), and cashmeran.

And before you reach for that Santal 33, explore a different wood-based option from Le Labo—Eucalyptus 20 ($115; nordstrom.com) is at once woody and fresh, mixing eucalyptus with rich cedarwood and leathery labdanum.

Nordstrom $ 113 Le Labo Eucalyptus 20 Eau de Parfum Available in one size: 0.5 ounces. Shop Now Nordstrom

Old Hollywood Florals

Banana-based scents dominated over the summer, but Lekach predicts they’ll give way to the lush Old Hollywood florals we’ll see everywhere this fall and winter. “It’s interesting that banana was such a trend, because there is a flower that smells like banana—ylang-ylang, which is often paired with banana accord,” he says. “Ylang-ylang was sort of an outdated floral note you saw more prominently decades ago, but I’ve been seeing more of a return to the big florals of yore, kind of in part because of that. Florals are going to have a rise, particularly things that haven’t had their moment in decades.”

Once banned in the Victorian era for being too sensual of a note, tuberose is the star of the show in Valentino’s Vendetta Donna ($150; sephora.com), with white florals and orange nectar in supporting roles. Melting Flowers by Contrapposto ($350; contrapposto.com) is also giving the Old Hollywood bouquet its second act, blending a jasmine and gardenia heart with vibrant nectarine, pink pepper, and warm ambrox super. Looking for something a bit more casual? By Rosie Jane’s Dylan ($86; nordstrom.com) mixes florals like jasmine petals, muguet, and bergamot blossom with smooth musks and velvety woods for a scent that feels like those iconic photographs of Marilyn Monroe in a denim jacket.

Sephora $ 185 Valentino Vendetta Donna Eau de Parfum With Tuberose Available in three sizes: 0.34 ounces, 1.69 ounces, and 3 ounces. Shop Now Sephora Shop Now Nordstrom

Escapist Fragrances

Have you ever wanted to smell like an evening staring out at the full moon, evoke images of the rolling hills on a Windows XP background and simultaneously that ‘90s-era Softsoap with the 3D clownfish in the bottle, or channel the feeling of pure nostalgia? Look no further than the escapist fragrance trend. According to Somer, we’ll see more storytelling and escapism through scent, where it becomes less about the specific notes and more about the intention and narrative. If you’re a frequent visitor to the r/PerfumesThatFeelLike subreddit—where inspiration runs the gamut from dyeing your hair in your parents’ bathroom to perfumes that smell like the girl who emotionally tortured you in high school.

“Scent has this extraordinary ability to collapse time and distance and suddenly transport you somewhere else,” Huber says. “People increasingly want to know more than ‘What are the notes?’ They want to know where a fragrance takes them: a place, landscape, historical moment, or memory.” Huber already does this in his work at Arquiste and Vacation, the latter brand through an eponymous scent featuring notes of swimsuit lycra and pool water, keeping the dream of the ‘80s alive and well. Frutiger Aero by Unjust Jewelry ($80; unjustjewelry.com) pays homage to the mid-’00s design aesthetic through oceanic notes and soapy elements, resulting in a scent that feels like a memory, while Xyrena’s Jurassic Park ($120; xyrena.com) brings you somewhere between the iconic film and Universal Studios water ride with petrichor, rainforest greens, wet soil, and oakmoss. For a more general interpretation of nostalgia, check out the aptly-named Nostalgia by Ourside ($196; ourside.nyc), which bottles a dream sequence through star jasmine, mint, grapefruit, mimosa, and cedar.

Vacation® $ 60 Vacation by Vacation Eau de Toilette Available in one size: one fluid ounce. Shop Now Vacation®

Rainy, Earthy Notes

Playing off the magic of a fall rainstorm, Lekach has been seeing a rise in earthy compositions that incorporate notes like petrichor, asphalt, and even mushroom. “In the niche fragrance world, there is sort of an earthy movement happening with elements like turmeric and ginger root,” he says. “There’s a perfumery out of New York named Serviette, which has an interesting scent mimicking the steam off a New York City street, and Clue Perfumery has a fragrance that uses mushroom accord.”

According to Lekach, the unique, asphalt-imbued blend in Serviette’s Immacula ($195; serviette.nyc) actually changed his mind about tuberose. “Tuberose couldn’t be more traditional, but to pair it with hot asphalt and steam is quite new and ingenious,” he says. Morel Map by Clue Perfumery ($140; clueperfumery.com), the aforementioned mushroom accord-based scent, plays off the morel notes in the heart with birch leaf, balsam fir needles, oakmoss, dead elm tree, and forest floor to mirror warm, damp soil. For a historically accurate take on that moment just after the rain has subsided, reach for The Smell of Weather Turning by Lush ($225; lush.com), which evokes images of a rained-out English meadow with chamomile, smoky hay, mint, and oakwood.

Lush $ 225 Lush The Smell of Weather Turning Perfume Available in one size: 3.3 fluid ounces. Shop Now Lush

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