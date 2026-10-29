 Skip to main content
TOO SOON TO TOAST

Famed Humanitarian Gives Melania Brutal Reality Check About ‘Ceasefire’

Melania Trump has been served a dose of reality about the localized ceasefire in Ukraine that she has hailed as a breakthrough for peace.

By Erkki Forster

Celebrity chef and humanitarian José Andrés has served up a harsh reality check for Melania Trump over the Ukraine ceasefire she says she brokered with Vladimir Putin.

A localized ceasefire in the Russian-occupied Ukrainian city of Oleshky has taken effect after Melania announced to much fanfare from the White House that she had negotiated the truce single-handedly, prompting accusations that she was trying to steal credit from Pope Leo.

The 56-year-old first lady celebrated the prospect of humanitarian aid reaching the city on X Thursday, writing, “May this humanitarian mission end the suffering and begin a new chapter of durable peace between Russia and Ukraine.” However, Russia launched a drone strike on a crowded rail platform in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro, killing at ​least 14 people, on the same day, according to Reuters.

Chef Jose Andres of World Central Kitchen (WCK) speaks at the Clinton Global Initiative at the Hilton Midtown Manhattan in New York City, U.S., September 24, 2024. REUTERS/Bing Guan

In a separate post, Andrés also called on Trump and his special envoys to find a way to bring an end to Russian attacks on civilians, now in their fifth year since Putin launched his full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Bing Guan/REUTERS

Andrés, 57, tagged Melania in a video showing bodies strewn across a railway platform, writing, “one small gesture of ‘compassion’ doesn’t cover up the real tragedy that civilians are facing every day!”

“In the middle of the Oleshky ceasefire, is difficult to see that while over 2k people will be ‘safer’ on paper, they took them initially to Russian territory not Ukranian, simply across the river to Kherson…” the Spanish-born award-winning chef continued, referring to civilians being evacuated from Oleshky to the Russian-occupied Ukrainian city of Kherson, rather than Ukrainian-controlled territory.

Andrés, who owns multiple restaurants across the U.S. and founded the nonprofit World Central Kitchen, added, “but while this happens civilians keep being hunted all over Ukraine…”

melania

Andrés reminded Melania that Russia continues to target civilians, even as her team has hailed the Oleshky ceasefire as “the first sign towards real, everlasting peace within this war-torn region.”

Jose Andres/X

Melania spent the day hailing the Oleshky ceasefire as “historic” while remaining silent about Russian strikes on civilians elsewhere in Ukraine.

Beyond the deadly drone strike in Dnipro, two teenage girls were killed in a Russian drone attack on a busy downtown street in Chernihiv in northern Ukraine, while 23 others were wounded.

Meanwhile, three people were killed and 32 were wounded in Russian strikes on residential buildings in the Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk, Reuters reported, citing regional authorities. Three separate Russian attacks also hit city buses in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia.

Play Video

Representatives for the first lady did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In a separate post, Andrés also called on Trump and his special envoys to find a way to bring an end to Russian attacks on civilians, now in their fifth year since Putin launched his full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

@SteveWitkoff @jaredkushner @POTUS please please until to achieve a real ceasefire or even ending the war can you just achieve the simple ask to Putin to stop hunting for children, women, elderly….?” he wrote, adding, “This should be your main job…”

Instead of escalating pressure on the Russian dictator, Trump has delivered him a string of wins this month.

On Thursday, The Washington Sun reported that the president is desperately trying to persuade U.S. firms to accept Russian diesel shipments in a bid to lower diesel prices.

Donald Trump illustration
FOR WHO THE BELL POLLS

Trump’s Big Gamble Blows Up in His Face in Devastating Poll

Leigh Kimmins

See more of our coverage in your search results.

ADD THE DAILY BEAST ON GOOGLE
Erkki Forster
Erkki ForsterNight News Reporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Sign in or create an account

Login dialog

Loading comments…

TRENDING NOW