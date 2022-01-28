‘That’s My Best Friend’: Family Mourn 17-Year-Old Shot by Cops After Falling Asleep in Car
TOO YOUNG
A 17-year-old fatally shot during an encounter with Missouri police over the weekend has been identified by mourning loved ones as Christopher “Chris” Jones. According to Jones’ sister, Kiara Neal, Jones was sleeping in his car after a long night spent talking with friends in the car, when police officers approached him around 11 a.m. on Sunday morning. Officers allegedly “loudly knocked” on the window, through which they saw a handgun in the front seat. As Jones, who had one friend in the car, tried to reverse the car, he struck a police vehicle and was shot at, according to authorities. The car began to drive forward before coming to a stop some blocks away. Jones was taken to a hospital, where he died soon after. Neal, who was also Jones’ legal guardian, said he’d had a troubled upbringing but was working to make the best of his circumstances. She said he was known for being sweet, kind, and loving towards his family. “That’s my best friend,” she said. “We just had a super tight bond.” What exactly took place between Jones and the police remains under investigation.