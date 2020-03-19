CHEAT SHEET
    Family of Alaska Girl, 10, Says She Was Abducted and Murdered

    WHO DID IT?

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    The family of a 10-year-old Alaskan girl found dead a day after she went missing claims she was abducted, murdered, and tossed in a dumpster. The Anchorage Daily News reports that police have classified the death of Ida “Girlie” Aguchak a homicide but provided few other details. Her body was found in the village of Quinhagak on Monday by volunteers who began searching after she was reported missing. “We are in shock at the evil brutality and heartlessness of this,” relative Elizabeth Church said in a Facebook post to raise funds for a burial.

