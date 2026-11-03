CHILLING Family Reveals 20-Year-Old Pilot’s Final Texts to Boyfriend The co-pilot warned her boyfriend of turbulence and ice just 10 minutes before the jet crashed, killing all nine people aboard. Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras, Threads

The 20-year-old co-pilot of a Learjet 60 texted her boyfriend moments before the plane crashed in a residential area in Florida.

“She texted her boyfriend, I think, at 12:40 p.m. and the accident was at 12:50 p.m.,” Thiago Corteleti, 44, Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras’ stepfather, told The New York Post. “She just said, ‘I’ve got turbulence, I’ve got ice,’” he said.

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Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras, 20, often posted photos flying. Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras, Threads

Filgueiras, who became a licensed private pilot at 17, communicated with loved ones and air traffic controllers as the jet experienced trouble on Sunday.

She had logged 1,300 hours of flight time despite her young age.

Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras and her boyfriend, who is also a pilot. Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras, Threads

The plane’s captain was 55-year-old Jeff Gregory of Pennsylvania. It is reportedly his voice that can be heard reciting the Lord’s Prayer in audio that captured the plane’s final seconds.

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Filgueiras can be heard on the recording screaming and saying, “We are going to crash into the ground.”

Fire exploded after the private jet crashed. Aki Kuusisto, Reuters

“Look outside, Jeff! Look outside. Holy f***. We’re out of time,” is the last thing Filgueiras can be heard saying on the recording obtained by the New York Post.

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All nine people aboard the plane died in the crash. The victims have been identified as a family of four from Texas—tech entrepreneur Adam Robinson, his wife, Helen Sharp, and their two daughters, Bella and Emma—along with their nanny, two friends, and the two pilots.

Adam Robinson and Helen Sharp both died in the Learjet crash in Palm Beach. Helen Sharp, Facebook

Robinson, 44, was the CEO of software companies Retention.com and RB2B. His LinkedIn profile shows he previously worked at Lehman Brothers and Barclays Capital. Sharp was a ceramics artist.

The private jet departed Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas and was headed to North Eleuthera in the Bahamas when it suddenly nosedived over Palm Beach County around 12:50 p.m.

The crash created a sizable crater near the entrance to a mobile home park, displacing roughly 600 people.

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Authorities are still investigating what caused the plane to descend nearly 27,000 feet in approximately one minute.

There were no immediate reports of injuries on the ground.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis called the crash “cataclysmic.” Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy described it as a “horrific tragedy.”

Mary Schiavo, a former DOT inspector general, told CNN that “it’s clear, whatever happened, they had lost control of the plane.”

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