NO LONGER WELCOME Far-Right Flameout Suffers Fresh Humiliation at Own Country Club Bo French has been stripped of his membership at a swanky Texas country club—weeks after he made a vile post about the state’s flagship university.

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Far-right fanatic Bo French, who was soundly defeated in this month’s midterms, has suffered another humiliating setback.

French has been removed as a member of his swanky Fort Worth country club, Politico has revealed.

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The River Crest Country Club, which requires members to pay a $75,000 initiation fee in addition to monthly dues of $800, reportedly sent French a letter informing him his membership was being revoked “for reasons relating to the reputation and general welfare of the Club.”

The letter stated that his removal followed “further consideration of your conduct and hearing your side.” It also noted that he is no longer eligible for “a partial refund of [his] equity.”

The club in question. Google Maps

The club is seen as one of the nicest in the area, boasting a 6,368-yard golf course that has been a training ground for pro golfers, according to its website. Membership is invitation only.

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The rejection from the “who’s who” club comes after French’s campaign to be the next Texas Railroad Commissioner crashed and burned after both Democrats and Republicans said his anti-immigration comments went way too far.

He stood by an overtly racist post criticizing the University of Texas for having so many students of Indian and Hispanic heritage. His vile post came after South Asian students were photographed celebrating in the stands after the Longhorns’ comeback victory against Ohio State, which French suggested demonstrated a wider problem at the university.

“I heard UT graduation this year looked like this. I didn’t believe it. The problem is now obviously far worse than anyone imagined,” he wrote.

Bo French posts about the diversity at UT being 'far worse than anyone imagined.' Bo French/X

His remarks also capitalized on growing anti-Indian sentiment within the MAGA movement, particularly against those who hold H-1 B visas, or visas for highly skilled workers.

Texas, meanwhile, is home to one of the largest Indian-American populations in the country.

His campaign crashed and burned as Texas Republicans saw a wipeout up and down the ballot. Joel Angel Juarez/REUTERS

Despite widespread condemnation of the post, French refused to back down and continued to defend it.

“The radical left, you know, they want to make everything about race,” he said at the time. “Of course, there are some people in our party who are uncomfortable talking about those things because it scares them.”

He went on, “It’s not racist to point out that we should be favoring Texans over foreigners.”

Additionally, there was no indication that the students that French spoke of were foreigners, as Texas law requires that the top five percent of Texas high school students be automatically admitted to UT-Austin. Around 80 percent of the student body there is made up of in-state students.

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