CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Fashion Mogul Charged With Sex Trafficking Has Prison Perks
VIP
Read it at Bloomberg
Filthy rich fashion magnate Peter Nygard is locked up in Canada while fighting extradition to the U.S. on charges that he used his business to sex traffic minors. But new court documents reveal that the alleged predator isn’t being treated like just any other inmate behind bars. Bloomberg reports that Nygard, 79, has a cell meant for three prisoners all to himself, and he was given two mattresses so he could arrange them at the most comfortable angle. In addition, he has a TV and a phone he can use 16 hours a day. Nygard, who also gets vegan and diabetic meals, has been trying to convince a judge to let him out on bail. He allegedly offered his daughter a $1 million house if she would co-sign a bail package.