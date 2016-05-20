Father and Son ‘Kept Girl Shackled in Basement’

A father and son in Toledo, Ohio, were arrested Thursday for allegedly keeping a teen girl chained up in their basement for as long as a year. The suspects, identified as Timothy Ciboro and Esten Ciboro, were taken into custody while apparently trying to flee in their van. They now face kidnapping and child-endangerment charges. The victim, who has not been identified, was related to the men and told police she had been placed in shackles in a dark basement after wetting the bed. It’s unclear exactly how long she was forced to live in the basement. Police found leg irons and a bucket that she had been using as a toilet at the scene. The girl was placed in foster care after the incident, along with two other children who had been living at the house.
