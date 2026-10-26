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Father and Two Sons Killed in Plane Crash

A single-engine Piper PA-28 went down in Colorado’s rugged backcountry.

USA, Rocky Mountains, Colorado, Gunnison National Forest, Crested Butte, Lake Irwin,. (Photo by: Dukas/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Dukas/Dukas/Universal Images Group via

By Leigh Kimmins

A father and his two teenage sons were killed when their small aircraft slammed into a remote wilderness area in Colorado’s backcountry. Emergency responders located the downed single-engine Piper PA-28 deep inside the Gunnison National Forest, confirming that all three occupants perished in the high-altitude impact near Swampy Pass. The Gunnison County Coroner’s Office later identified the victims as 46-year-old Mark Hendrickson and his sons, 15-year-old Alan and 13-year-old Case. The family resided in New Castle, located roughly 175 miles west of Denver. The boys’ mother, Jenni Hendrickson, expressed her heartbreak online, writing, “My loves of my life, Mark and our two beautiful boys, Alan and Case, tragically passed away in a plane crash yesterday.” They are survived by Jenni and another son, Coen. County officials noted the family’s “sincere gratitude for the respect, compassion and support” from the community. Federal aviation investigators and the U.S. Forest Service remain at the mountain crash site working to determine what caused the fatal flight.

Read it at People

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