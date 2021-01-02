New Year Sale! Get a year of Beast Inside for only $19.99
    Father Kills Two Young Daughters and Himself in Ohio

    UNSPEAKABLE

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    Kat Wilcox/Wikimedia Commons

    Columbus, Ohio, police called to a domestic dispute on New Year’s Day arrived to hear gunshots. When they went inside the home, they found a horrific scene: a father had shot his two young daughters and himself. Aaron Williams, 32, was pronounced dead at the scene. The children, 6-year-old Alyse and 9-year-old Ava, were rushed to the hospital, where they died within minutes of each other.

    If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741

