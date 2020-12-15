Fauci Says Biden and Harris Must Be Vaccinated ASAP for Security Reasons
DON’T HANG AROUND
Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris should be pushed to the front of the line to get the coronavirus vaccine, Dr. Anthony Fauci has said. The top U.S. infectious-disease expert appeared on ABC’s Good Morning America on Tuesday, a day after the first authorized vaccines were given to people across the country. Asked when the President-elect and Harris should get their inoculations, Fauci said: “For security reasons, I really feel strongly that we should get them vaccinated as soon as we possibly can.” He added that Biden should be “fully protected as he enters into the presidency.” Fauci also argued that President Donald Trump should get the vaccine, even though he probably still has antibodies from his October infection, as well as Vice President Mike Pence. Fauci said: “You still want to protect people who are very important to our country right now.”