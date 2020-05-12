Fauci Warns Lawmakers: Reopening Now Will Bring ‘Needless Suffering and Death’ to America
President Trump has spent weeks urging governors around the nation to reopen their economies—but the nation’s top infectious-disease expert is very clear about why that’s not a good idea. Anthony Fauci plans to warn the Senate on Tuesday that Americans would experience “needless suffering and death” if the country opens up prematurely, according to The New York Times. Fauci told the newspaper: “The major message that I wish to convey to the Senate HLP committee tomorrow is the danger of trying to open the country prematurely... If we skip over the checkpoints in the guidelines to ‘Open America Again,’ then we risk the danger of multiple outbreaks throughout the country. This will not only result in needless suffering and death, but would actually set us back on our quest to return to normal.” Four top government doctors, including Fauci, will testify remotely at a hearing on Tuesday before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.