FBI Agent Allowed to Retire After Allegedly Blackmailing Young Employee Into Sex, Says Report
KEPT QUIET
Six FBI officials avoided discipline after being accused of of serious sexual misconduct, an Associated Press investigation has found. All of the alleged acts are said to have taken place in the past five years, and, in each case, the accused were either allowed to retire or were quietly transferred. In one instance, an unnamed high-ranking FBI agent reportedly retired after he was accused of blackmailing a young employee into sex. One woman, identified only by the name Becky, alleges that a supervisory special agent licked her face and groped her at a party in 2017, forcing her to leave her job and leading to a post-traumatic stress disorder diagnosis. “As the premier law enforcement organization that the FBI holds itself out to be, it’s very disheartening when they allow people they know are criminals to retire and pursue careers in law enforcement-related fields,” she said. In a statement, the FBI said it has a “zero-tolerance policy” toward harassment.