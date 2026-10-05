FBI SPY BUST FBI Busts Alleged Chinese Agent Accused of Spying on President’s Son She is accused of surveilling the Taiwanese president’s son and his family in Seattle. Bill Essayli/via REUTERS

The FBI arrested a California woman on Sunday on suspicion of secretly working as a spy for China to keep tabs on the Taiwanese president’s son and family. Wanying “Heather” Zhang, 34, of Irvine, allegedly traveled with a companion to Seattle in September 2025 to photograph the family’s home, according to the FBI. A neighbor’s security footage showed them taking photos with their phones in a rented black SUV. While the criminal complaint identifies the target only as a relative of a Taiwanese official, an FBI social media post identified the family as that of President Lai Ching-te’s son. Beijing has repeatedly branded Lai a separatist for championing Taiwan’s sovereignty and claims the self-governing island as its territory, despite never having ruled it. Zhang is scheduled to appear in federal court in Los Angeles on Monday.

A California woman, Wanying Zhang, also known as Heather, was arrested by the FBI, and the US authorities accused her of spying on the son of Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te at the behest of Chinese officials. Bill Essayli/via REUTERS

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register