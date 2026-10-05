FBI Busts Alleged Chinese Agent Accused of Spying on President’s Son

The FBI arrested a California woman on Sunday on suspicion of secretly working as a spy for China to keep tabs on the Taiwanese president’s son and family. Wanying “Heather” Zhang, 34, of Irvine, allegedly traveled with a companion to Seattle in September 2025 to photograph the family’s home, according to the FBI. A neighbor’s security footage showed them taking photos with their phones in a rented black SUV. While the criminal complaint identifies the target only as a relative of a Taiwanese official, an FBI social media post identified the family as that of President Lai Ching-te’s son. Beijing has repeatedly branded Lai a separatist for championing Taiwan’s sovereignty and claims the self-governing island as its territory, despite never having ruled it. Zhang is scheduled to appear in federal court in Los Angeles on Monday.
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