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FBI SPY BUST

FBI Busts Alleged Chinese Agent Accused of Spying on President’s Son

She is accused of surveilling the Taiwanese president’s son and his family in Seattle.

A California woman, Wanying Zhang, also known as Heather, was taken by the FBI after they arrested her, and the US authorities accused her of spying on the son of Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te.

Bill Essayli/via REUTERS

By Reagin von Lehe

The FBI arrested a California woman on Sunday on suspicion of secretly working as a spy for China to keep tabs on the Taiwanese president’s son and family. Wanying “Heather” Zhang, 34, of Irvine, allegedly traveled with a companion to Seattle in September 2025 to photograph the family’s home, according to the FBI. A neighbor’s security footage showed them taking photos with their phones in a rented black SUV. While the criminal complaint identifies the target only as a relative of a Taiwanese official, an FBI social media post identified the family as that of President Lai Ching-te’s son. Beijing has repeatedly branded Lai a separatist for championing Taiwan’s sovereignty and claims the self-governing island as its territory, despite never having ruled it. Zhang is scheduled to appear in federal court in Los Angeles on Monday.

A California woman, Wanying Zhang, also known as Heather, was arrested by the FBI, and the US authorities accused her of spying on the son of Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te at the behest of Chinese officials.

A California woman, Wanying Zhang, also known as Heather, was arrested by the FBI, and the US authorities accused her of spying on the son of Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te at the behest of Chinese officials.

Bill Essayli/via REUTERS

Read it at CNN

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