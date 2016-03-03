FBI: Flight Crew Set Plane Bathroom on Fire

An American Airlines flight attendant who allegedly set an airplane bathroom on fire has been arrested by the FBI. The 23-year-old Texan flight attendant, Johnathan Tafoya-Montano, was en route to Detroit when he reportedly played the part of the hero after the blaze began. He eventually admitted to that he set fire to the bathroom's paper towels using a lighter, and then he put the fire out once it gained intensity. According to court documents, after he put out the fire, he stood in the hallway and then pretended to discover it, using a fire extinguisher for dramatic effect. The plane emergency landed at a Detroit airport afterward, and no injuries were reported.